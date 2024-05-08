DC addresses SCCI meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain addressed an important meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Wednesday.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahab Jahangir, VP Amer Majeed Shiekh, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Mariam Nouman, Khawar Khawaja, Ejaz Ghouri, Malik Zulfikar, Ayub Khan, Lubna Tabassam and representatives of various trade unions were also present.

The DC told the meeting the purpose of establishing the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) was to provide a business-friendly environment to investors and the business community. He said work on Safe City project had been started on a limited scale, and work was going on for installation of CCTV cameras at important intersections of the city.

Earlier, the SCCI president, in his welcome address, identified problems of the business community and presented their suggestions.