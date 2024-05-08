Open Menu

DC Addresses SCCI Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC addresses SCCI meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain addressed an important meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Wednesday.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahab Jahangir, VP Amer Majeed Shiekh, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Mariam Nouman, Khawar Khawaja, Ejaz Ghouri, Malik Zulfikar, Ayub Khan, Lubna Tabassam and representatives of various trade unions were also present.

The DC told the meeting the purpose of establishing the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) was to provide a business-friendly environment to investors and the business community. He said work on Safe City project had been started on a limited scale, and work was going on for installation of CCTV cameras at important intersections of the city.

Earlier, the SCCI president, in his welcome address, identified problems of the business community and presented their suggestions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Commerce holds crucial meetin ..

5 minutes ago
 50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

4 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

4 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

5 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

6 hours ago
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

6 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

6 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business