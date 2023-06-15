DC chairs District Coordination Committee for Trade and Industry meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A first meeting of District Coordination Committee for Trade and Industry was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan here on Thursday.

The meeting aimed to resolve the grievances of the business community and improve the working relationship with the government institutions on the direction of the Punjab government.

Secretary District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool, Assistant Secretary Shamshad Ali, DO Environment Wasim Ahmed Cheema, DO Labor Muhammad Tayyab, District food Controller (DFC) Nasrullah Khan Nadeem, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and industry Wahub Jahangir, Chairman Surgical Association Yousaf Bajwa, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Noman and other members participated. While it was decided to include Deputy Director Development Yasir Arif Raja as a member of the committee.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that steps will be taken to resolve the problems of the business community under the One Window Operation.A central information center will be established in the DC office,he added.

DO Industries will be the focal person from the Sialkot District Administration,while the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will appoint its representative.

Meanwhile,the representative of the SCCI presented suggestions regarding property tax on industries located on main highways, withholding tax, repair of Airport Road, Wazirabad Sambrial Road, Daska Road, Pasrur Road and establishment of testing lab in Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in the event.

While the district administration gave proposals to the SCCI for shifting of tanneries, provision of land for expo center and steps to be taken in industries to control smog.