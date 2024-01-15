Open Menu

DC Directs For Timely Payment Of Sugar Produce To Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday directed the sugar mill owners to ensure in time payment to farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday directed the sugar mill owners to ensure

in time payment to farmers.

Chairing a meeting to review sugarcane crushing season here, he said the farming community

was playing a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of the nation.

Hence, no one would be

allowed to exploit their hard labour.

He directed the assistant commissioners to regular check with weighting bridges and discourage

unapproved cut in the sugarcane produce when growers sold out it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal Awan, representatives of the Kissan Ittehad

Board, Sugar Mills Owners and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Labour

Recent Stories

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

2 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

2 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

33 minutes ago
 European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

1 minute ago
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, R ..

National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious star ..

1 minute ago
 Mauritius bracing for tropical cyclone Belal

Mauritius bracing for tropical cyclone Belal

2 minutes ago
 ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: ..

ECP committed to hold general elections on Feb 8: Solangi

1 hour ago
 Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations

1 hour ago
 Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaig ..

Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business