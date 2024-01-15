DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday directed the sugar mill owners to ensure

in time payment to farmers.

Chairing a meeting to review sugarcane crushing season here, he said the farming community

was playing a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of the nation.

Hence, no one would be

allowed to exploit their hard labour.

He directed the assistant commissioners to regular check with weighting bridges and discourage

unapproved cut in the sugarcane produce when growers sold out it.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noman Afzal Awan, representatives of the Kissan Ittehad

Board, Sugar Mills Owners and others were also present in the meeting.