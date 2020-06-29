UrduPoint.com
DC Discuss Issues Of Traders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

DC discuss issues of traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and discussed with him various issues of business community to find out their optimum solutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmad Waheed thanked the DC for setting up a Facilitation Desk at ICCI by the district administration and hoped that would greatly facilitate the business community in availing ICT related services.

He added that Hamza Shafqat has always cooperated with the Chamber in resolving the problems of the business community, which was laudable.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that DC had played effective role in controlling the Covid-19 cases in Islamabad and his efforts in this regard were commendable.

He said that DC along with ICT Administration was always present at the occasion whenever citizens of Islamabad faced any problems, therefore they will always remember his services with good memories.

He further said that DC ICT had taken all important decision by taking business community on board including lockdown in Islamabad due to which he was quite popular in the business circles.

He said that in recognition of his laudable services for the business community and the citizens, ICCI would present him an award.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat said that ICCI had always extended a helping hand to the ICT Administration in resolving the key issues of business community and this approach had greatly helped in addressing issues on time.

He said that the district administration had set up a Facilitation Desk at the ICCI so that business community could avail all services related to DC Office related and the ICT Administration under one roof in the Chamber.

He said that the said Desk will be inaugurated soon that would prove quite beneficial for the business community.

