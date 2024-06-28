DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Riaz Ahmed Khan on Friday visited Ittla Cell of the Information Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Riaz Ahmed Khan on Friday visited Ittla Cell of the Information Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During visit, he was briefed about media monitoring procedure, documentation and its overall effectiveness.

He was informed that currently more than two dozen tv channels are being monitored in Ittla Cell in which the content related to KP is filtered and sent to relevant departments for further processing.

He said that ittla cell in playing the role of liaison between people and the government.

Deputy Commissioner FBR Riaz Ahmed Khan also visited press briefing room and appreciated services provided by the Ittla Cell.