DC inaugurates Air Quality Meter at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The inaugural ceremony of Air Quality Meter was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of Air Quality Meter was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq and SCCI Vice President Qasim Malik inaugurated the meter.

Chairman Departmental Committee on Environmental\PHA Ahtesham Gillani and SCCI executive committee members were also present.