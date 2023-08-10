Open Menu

DC Inaugurates 'Technology And Innovation Summit 2023'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DC inaugurates 'Technology and Innovation Summit 2023'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that Sialkot has no comparison globally in making surgical instruments.

Surgical Industries was a value added industry which earned valuable foreign exchange for the country by exporting 500 million Dollars annually, he added.

It is immense pleasure to organize 'Technology and Innovation Summit 2023' at Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SIMAP).

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of surgical association members after the inauguration of 'Technology and Innovation Summit 2023' at Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SIMAP).

Chairman SIMAP Yousaf Hassan Bajwa, Group Leader Jahangir Babar Bajwa, Senior Vice Chairman SIMAP Faisal Ikram, Fazal Jilani and Malik Ashraf and others participated in the summit.

Later, the deputy commissioner also visited stalls set up at the 'Technology and Innovation Summit 2023'.

