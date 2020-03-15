DC mposes ban on cattle markets in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Shaheed Benazirabad has imposed ban on all the animal markets arranged throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar through an order has imposed ban on all animal markets arranged in all the big and small towns of the district in order to prevent spreading of Corona Virus.

Order said that strict legal action would be initiated against violators and such directives were issued to police and all Assistant Commissioners.