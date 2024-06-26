DC Raises Concern Over Rising Illegal Drug Trade
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 10:39 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon has expressed concern over the increasing illegal drug trade, stating that "unfortunately, the illegal drug business is flourishing"
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon has expressed concern over the increasing illegal drug trade, stating that "unfortunately, the illegal drug business is flourishing".
He made these remarks while talking to the media after a rally against drugs at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shabbaz Building.
He said that senior provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued clear directives to eradicate drugs, and accordingly, relevant agencies are taking effective action against drug peddlers. Many drug dealers have been arrested and strict legal action has been taken against them, he added.
The deputy commissioner said that due to increasing unemployment and economic challenges, drug peddlers were exploiting the youth, making them addicts. However, he warned drug peddlers that a noose was tightening around them, and without any discrimination, action was being taken to eradicate drugs.
He expressed hope that drugs will be completely eradicated from the country soon. A large number of officials from various departments and social workers participated in the rally.
Recent Stories
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AGP prays SC to dismiss SIC's appeal for reserved seats
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive e ..
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati
Rashid Khan guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-25
Police conduct joint operation for peace in Karak
More Stories From Business
-
Govt presented balanced budget aimed at steering economy towards development: Ahsan Iqbal55 minutes ago
-
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry52 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar1 hour ago
-
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA3 hours ago
-
Swiss central bank vice chairman promoted to top job2 hours ago
-
Yen touches 38-year low, stocks slide3 hours ago
-
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations4 hours ago
-
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'4 hours ago
-
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday4 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen for Digital Pakistan by 20255 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher4 hours ago
-
Stakeholders urge govt to reconsider GST hike for veterinary medicines, feed5 hours ago