DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon has expressed concern over the increasing illegal drug trade, stating that "unfortunately, the illegal drug business is flourishing".

He made these remarks while talking to the media after a rally against drugs at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shabbaz Building.

He said that senior provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has issued clear directives to eradicate drugs, and accordingly, relevant agencies are taking effective action against drug peddlers. Many drug dealers have been arrested and strict legal action has been taken against them, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that due to increasing unemployment and economic challenges, drug peddlers were exploiting the youth, making them addicts. However, he warned drug peddlers that a noose was tightening around them, and without any discrimination, action was being taken to eradicate drugs.

He expressed hope that drugs will be completely eradicated from the country soon. A large number of officials from various departments and social workers participated in the rally.