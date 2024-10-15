DC warns strict action against lethargic elements in anti-dengue teams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the anti-dengue surveillance teams to accelerate their efforts for weeding out dengue breeding points across the district and warned that strict action would be taken against the lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements present in anti-dengue teams.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here on Tuesday, he directed to sweep all four towns in Faisalabad and ensure complete elimination of dengue breeding points.

He reviewed anti dengue surveillance efforts and said that no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure immediate drain out stagnant water from the public parks and green belts so that dengue breeding points could be destroyed easily.

He also directed the anti dengue surveillance teams to visit the hotspots repeatedly besides ensuring removal of junk material from the rooftops of government offices and other buildings.

He said that dengue was a menace and it should be dealt amicably to get rid of it once for all. In this connection, the performance of anti dengue teams would be evaluated on weekly basis so that they should share their performance data through android phones regularly, he added.