DC Warns Strict Action Against Lethargic Elements In Anti-dengue Teams
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the anti-dengue surveillance teams to accelerate their efforts for weeding out dengue breeding points across the district and warned that strict action would be taken against the lethargic, negligent and delinquent elements present in anti-dengue teams.
Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here on Tuesday, he directed to sweep all four towns in Faisalabad and ensure complete elimination of dengue breeding points.
He reviewed anti dengue surveillance efforts and said that no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.
He directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure immediate drain out stagnant water from the public parks and green belts so that dengue breeding points could be destroyed easily.
He also directed the anti dengue surveillance teams to visit the hotspots repeatedly besides ensuring removal of junk material from the rooftops of government offices and other buildings.
He said that dengue was a menace and it should be dealt amicably to get rid of it once for all. In this connection, the performance of anti dengue teams would be evaluated on weekly basis so that they should share their performance data through android phones regularly, he added.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Business
-
Children Hospital being upgraded: MS53 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders advocate documentation of mine workers1 hour ago
-
Kazak PM arrives to attend 23rd SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
WCCIS SVP attends SAP-PK meeting2 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares lower at midday Tuesday5 hours ago
-
Vietnam's shrimp exports earn 2.8 bln USD in 9 months6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 20249 hours ago
-
FBR extends income tax return filing date by October 3117 hours ago