DCFA Delegation Meets Rabia Shafiq To Explore Opportunities In Dairy Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) Pakistan, led by Chief Organizer Shahbaz Rasool Warraich met with the Pakistani High Commissioner in Singapore Rabia Shafiq to discuss avenues for collaboration in the dairy industry.
The delegation included President North Punjab DCFA Raja Zahid Sarfraz and CEO of the Asia Pacific business Alliance Qaiser Mehmood, said a news release here on Saturday.
The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for Pakistani farmers, including the potential export of top quality dairy products to Singapore and the adoption of cutting-edge technological advancements available in Singapore's dairy sector.
The Pakistani High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq assured the delegation of full support in facilitating trade and fostering collaboration.
“Pakistan's agricultural sector, particularly dairy, holds tremendous potential.
We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote exports and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Singapore,” said the High Commissioner.
The Asia Pacific Business Alliance, headquartered in Singapore, will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between Pakistani farmers and the Singaporean market.
CEO Qaiser Mehmood said, “This collaboration can revolutionize the dairy sector in Pakistan, bringing global standards and innovation to our farmers while tapping into lucrative international markets.”
Chief Organizer of DCFA Pakistan, emphasized the importance of the partnership. “We are excited to explore new frontiers for our farmers. Leveraging Singapore’s advanced dairy technologies will help us modernize the sector and achieve our export potential.”
The DCFA delegation’s visit signals a promising step toward international collaboration, offering a significant boost to Pakistan's dairy industry.
