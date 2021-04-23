DD suspended over poor cleanliness, sewerage system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to Small Industrial Estate Mardan Phase-III and suspended Deputy Director Salman over poor cleanliness and sewerage system.

The special assistant, during the inspection, expressed strong anguish over pathetic conditions and directed authorities concerned to immediately resolve the issues.

On this occasion, he also held a meeting with investors and assured them to redress their issues on priority.