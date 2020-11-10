DDAC chairman warns strict action against illegal mining

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Hakim Khan Yousafzai Tuesday warned strict action against illegal mining of Emerald stone in Malakand division and ordered officials of Mining department to remain vigilant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Hakim Khan Yousafzai Tuesday warned strict action against illegal mining of Emerald stone in Malakand division and ordered officials of Mining department to remain vigilant.

He said that nobody would be allowed to tap the natural resources and cause loss to local people, adding that PTI government is committed to eliminating corruption and taking pragmatic measures in this regard.

He directed the department concerned to take notice of illegal mining in Malakand division and submit a report within a week.