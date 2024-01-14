De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback to stun Newcastle, close on Liverpool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Newcastle, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Pep Guardiola said Manchester City showed the heart of champions to fight back to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass on his return to Premier League action.

The Belgian came off the bench to score and set up Oscar Bobb's stoppage-time winner to announce his comeback from a five-month injury layoff in style.

Victory takes City up to second in the table, two points behind Liverpool, and ominously poised to strike when they return from a two-week winter break, by which point Erling Haaland may be fit to join De Bruyne in terrorising opposition defences.

"That was really good, sometimes it is better winning that way," said Guardiola.

"We played with a huge personality. They showed me they want to be there, to fight until the end that they want to retain the title."

A cruel late twist for Newcastle saw Eddie Howe's men succumb to a sixth defeat in their last seven Premier League games.

But a point would have been more than Newcastle deserved after being thoroughly outplayed but for two goals in two first-half minutes that threatened to frustrate the champions.

"Their quality told in the end. De Bruyne is obviously a world-class player," said Howe, who was publicly backed by the club's chief executive Darren Eales this week.

"There's not a lot wrong with our performances. You can see today we are a top team. The group is in a good place, I don't see any negativity. I see hurt because we aren't winning and that's what we're here to do."

A frantic encounter got off to a disrupted start as City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off injured in his attempt to stop Sean Longstaff putting the ball into the net.

The goal was ruled out as Alexander Isak was clearly offside in the build-up and City were furious the flag was not raised earlier to prevent any damage being done to the Brazilian.