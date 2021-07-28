UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

De-bunkering Of MV Heng Tong 77 Commenced: KPT

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

De-bunkering of MV Heng Tong 77 commenced: KPT

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Wednesday said that the de-bunkering of MV Heng Tong 77 commenced at 0600 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Wednesday said that the de-bunkering of MV Heng Tong 77 commenced at 0600 hours.

KPT's Marine Pollution Control Department along with ambulance, Port Fire Department and Port Security Force deployed around site, KPT said in a series of tweets.

The KPT also facilitated the de-bunkering operation by providing oil spill kits, dispersants and maintaining stringent vigilance to ensure there is no fuel spillage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Oil SITE Karachi Port

Recent Stories

'Metaverse': the next internet revolution?

5 minutes ago

Russia Records 22,420 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

5 minutes ago

First phase of Allama Iqbal Industrial City under ..

5 minutes ago

Nissan sees return to annual profit after strong Q ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi FM assures Pakistan Saudi Arabia’s unflinc ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.