De-bunkering of MV Heng Tong 77 commenced: KPT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Wednesday said that the de-bunkering of MV Heng Tong 77 commenced at 0600 hours.

KPT's Marine Pollution Control Department along with ambulance, Port Fire Department and Port Security Force deployed around site, KPT said in a series of tweets.

The KPT also facilitated the de-bunkering operation by providing oil spill kits, dispersants and maintaining stringent vigilance to ensure there is no fuel spillage.