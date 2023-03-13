UrduPoint.com

Deadline For Development Leader Awards Entry Submission Extended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives has extended the deadline for submission of entries for the Development Leadership Award (DLA) till March 16 to provide more opportunities to the applicants.

The decision was taken amid providing maximum opportunities to the candidates. Earlier, the deadline was February 25. However, it has been extended to March 16. The DLA initiative was taken by the Planning Ministry to mark the celebrations of 75 years of independence.

The key objective of these awards is to honour Pakistani citizens and overseas Pakistanis who have contributed significantly to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan. The DLA will be given to outstanding individuals in recognition of high achievers, emerging leaders and overseas Pakistanis in specific fields which include teachers, researchers, public policy experts; business owners; investors; startups, social enterprises, philanthropists; social activists; journalists, and others.

Under the awards, three main categories were established which include high achiever (over 35 years of age), emerging leader (under 35 years), and recognizing accomplished overseas Pakistanis.

A high-powered 'DLA Evaluation board' – comprised of intellectuals, practitioners, professionals, and policymakers – will evaluate the submissions and forward recommendations to the Prime Minister Office.

It may be noted that since the government came into power in April last year several initiatives have been taken for the development of the country, particularly for the youth and DLA is one of the initiatives to recognise the contribution of people in respective fields.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in his message reiterated that the government was committed to taking such initiatives by recognizing the services of citizens in different fields. Those citizens who have contributed to the country's development must be rewarded, said the minister, while urging the citizens to register themselves for these awards.

