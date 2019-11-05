Deal Impossible as Ukraine Turns to Arbitration for Solving Gas Transit Problem - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:46 PM

Ukraine's decision to review tariff for the Russian gas transit at the Stockholm arbitration makes it impossible to reach any agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Ukraine's decision to review tariff for the Russian gas transit at the Stockholm arbitration makes it impossible to reach any agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive director of Ukraine's Naftogaz, said on Monday that the company's new lawsuit against Russia's Gazprom, which had been filed with the Stockholm arbitration last week, required a revision of the transit tariff.

"Continuing engagement of the arbitration, lodging any claims at the arbitration, makes reaching any agreements impossible.

This is what [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has said at a press conference in Budapest," Peskov told reporters.

Putin said on October 30 at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Ukraine's claims against Gazprom, filed with the Stockholm arbitration, were absurd, calling for mutually resetting all the demands to zero for the sake of reaching agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the existing contract on January 1, 2020.

