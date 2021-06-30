UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deal On Belarus Oil Export To Head To Kazakh Parliament For Ratification In Fall- Minister

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:29 PM

Deal on Belarus Oil Export to Head to Kazakh Parliament for Ratification in Fall- Minister

An agreement on oil exports from Kazakhstan to Belarus will be submitted to the Kazakh parliament for ratification in the fall, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) - An agreement on oil exports from Kazakhstan to Belarus will be submitted to the Kazakh parliament for ratification in the fall, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday.

On Monday, following negotiations between Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, the countries struck an intergovernmental accord on the supply of oil goods to Minsk.

According to Nogayev, the Kazakh parliament on Wednesday went on a summer break.

"Today was the closing of the seventh session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. In the fall, when the parliament resumes its work, we will introduce this document for ratification to the parliament," Nogayev said at a press conference.

Once the agreement is ratified, the authorities will create a plan and a list of petroleum goods for export to Belarus, the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Parliament Oil Minsk Belarus Kazakhstan June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad p ..

2 minutes ago

House luggage gutted, man injured, buffalo, calf k ..

26 seconds ago

Fact That Tokyo Games Going Ahead Despite Pandemic ..

28 seconds ago

China donates 200 mobile oxygen concentrators to P ..

30 seconds ago

Russia in Consultations With UNSC Members on Syria ..

5 minutes ago

UK Court Dismisses Legal Challenge to Post-Brexit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.