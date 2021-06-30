Deal on Belarus Oil Export to Head to Kazakh Parliament for Ratification in Fall- Minister

An agreement on oil exports from Kazakhstan to Belarus will be submitted to the Kazakh parliament for ratification in the fall, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Wednesday

On Monday, following negotiations between Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, the countries struck an intergovernmental accord on the supply of oil goods to Minsk.

According to Nogayev, the Kazakh parliament on Wednesday went on a summer break.

"Today was the closing of the seventh session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. In the fall, when the parliament resumes its work, we will introduce this document for ratification to the parliament," Nogayev said at a press conference.

Once the agreement is ratified, the authorities will create a plan and a list of petroleum goods for export to Belarus, the minister added.