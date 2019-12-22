UrduPoint.com
Deal On Construction Of EastMed Gas Pipeline To Be Signed On January 2 - Athens

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 09:50 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) An intergovernmental deal on the construction of the EastMed pipeline, which will ensure the supply of eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe, will be signed on January 2 in Athens, the press service of the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the agreement will be signed by Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades. Then the deal will be signed by Italy.

The agreement on the pipeline project to carry natural gas from Israel and Cyprus to Greece with further transition to Italy and other southeast European countries was reached by Greece, Cyprus and Israel in 2017.

The pipeline will link Israel's Leviathan natural gas field ” estimated to hold 620 billion cubic meters (22 trillion cubic feet) in untapped reserves ” and a smaller adjoining Aphrodite field in Cypriot economic waters to Italy and Greece.

EastMed is expected to become one of the longest pipelines in the world with a length of some 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) and costing over $6 billion. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

