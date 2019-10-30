Deal With Hungary, Slovakia to Boost Oil Exports Via Druzhba Pipeline Until 2025 - Putin

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The extended agreement on oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia will allow Russia to increase its exports via the Druzhba pipeline until 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at an official ceremony during Putin's visit to Budapest.

"Lukoil, Transneft and Hungarian company MOL have signed agreements, whose implementation will allow for increase in exports of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline until 2025," Putin said at a press conference after his talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.