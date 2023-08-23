Open Menu

Deals Totaling 72 Bln USD Inked At Xinjiang Trade Expo

Published August 23, 2023

URUMQI, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 360 investment and trade deals were inked at the 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, organizers said Wednesday.

The deals had a total value of over 521 billion Yuan (about 72.4 billion U.S. Dollars), with the expo witnessing a record-high exhibition space and number of international exhibitors, Xing Tao, head of the regional commerce department, told a press briefing.

Over 1,300 enterprises attended the expo on the site and 4,600 more participated in the online expo.

The organizers held 64 trade promotion activities in major local industries, such as green mining, grain and oil, cotton, textiles and clothing.

A total of 18,700 merchants, including over 1,000 international ones, participated in the expo. More than 800 guests, businessmen and renowned scholars from 40 countries and regions, as well as seven international organizations, attended the event.

The expo was held in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, from Aug. 17 to 21, and attracted over 100,000 visitors, with on-site sales of exhibited products at the venue exceeding 100 million yuan.

