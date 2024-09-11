Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Observed With Due Solemnity

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah observed with due solemnity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The 76th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed with due solemnity on Wednesday, with the pledge to follow his teachings and golden principles of “unity, faith and discipline”.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace of the departed soul and for peace and prosperity of the country.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s creation on August 14, 1947.

He passed away on September 11, 1948, shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are broadcasting special programs today to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.

Solemn tributes were paid to the great leader for his pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

In Karachi, Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held at the Mazar-e-Quaid, where people from all walks of life gathered to honour his memory. Political leaders and officials also paid their respects by visiting the mausoleum.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on September 11, 1948, just over a year after achieving independence for Pakistan. His vision and dedication to the cause of Pakistan continue to inspire generations.

His death anniversary serves as a reminder of the ideals of unity, faith, and discipline that he left for the nation.

