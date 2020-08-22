Death Toll From Blast in Residential Building in Yaroslavl Rises to 4 - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rescuers found bodies of the third and fourth victims of the gas explosion that hit a residential building in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that one of the deceased people is a child.

The explosion, which occurred on Friday, made the building collapse between the third and the fifth floors. The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.

"At 3:03 a.m. [00:03 GMT], the bodies of a woman and a child, born in 2012, were found," the emergency services said.