Death Toll From Blast in Residential Building in Yaroslavl Rises to 4 - Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rescuers found bodies of the third and fourth victims of the gas explosion that hit a residential building in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that one of the deceased people is a child.
The explosion, which occurred on Friday, made the building collapse between the third and the fifth floors. The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.
"At 3:03 a.m. [00:03 GMT], the bodies of a woman and a child, born in 2012, were found," the emergency services said.