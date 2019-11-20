UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Clashes With Police Near Blocked Refinery In Bolivia Up To 3 - Ombudsman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:20 AM

Death Toll From Clashes With Police Near Blocked Refinery in Bolivia Up to 3 - Ombudsman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The death toll from clashes with police near the blocked oil refinery Senkata in Bolivia's second largest city of El Alto has gone up to three, state Ombudsman Nadia Cruz has announced.

On Tuesday, local media reported that one person was killed near the Senkata oil refinery, when protesters blew up one of the plant's walls with dynamite.

Cruz said as cited by La Razon newspaper on Tuesday that at least three people were killed during the police operation to move a convoy of fuel tanks from the oil refinery to La Paz, and another 30 were injured.

The Senkata oil refinery had been blocked by supporters of Bolivia's former president Evo Morales. This resulted in the disruption of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas deliveries to La Paz. Public transport in the capital stopped operating because of the fuel shortages.

Protesters at the Senkata plant have been trying to regain control of the facility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Police Oil La Paz Bolivia Gas Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

5 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

5 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

6 hours ago

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

6 hours ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.