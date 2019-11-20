Death Toll From Clashes With Police Near Blocked Refinery in Bolivia Up to 3 - Ombudsman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The death toll from clashes with police near the blocked oil refinery Senkata in Bolivia's second largest city of El Alto has gone up to three, state Ombudsman Nadia Cruz has announced.

On Tuesday, local media reported that one person was killed near the Senkata oil refinery, when protesters blew up one of the plant's walls with dynamite.

Cruz said as cited by La Razon newspaper on Tuesday that at least three people were killed during the police operation to move a convoy of fuel tanks from the oil refinery to La Paz, and another 30 were injured.

The Senkata oil refinery had been blocked by supporters of Bolivia's former president Evo Morales. This resulted in the disruption of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas deliveries to La Paz. Public transport in the capital stopped operating because of the fuel shortages.

Protesters at the Senkata plant have been trying to regain control of the facility.