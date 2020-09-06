UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Gas Explosion In Bangladesh Mosque Rises To 21 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:40 AM

Death Toll From Gas Explosion in Bangladesh Mosque Rises to 21 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) At least 21 people were confirmed dead as a result of a gas explosion in the Baitus Salah Jame mosque, located in the Narayanganj city of Bangladesh, as dozens of injured worshipers are still receiving medical treatment, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The explosion occurred on the evening of Friday as people gathered in the mosque for an evening prayer.

According to preliminary data from Narayanganj Fire Service's Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin, as quoted in the report, gas leaked out from underground pipes and accumulated inside the mosque and then detonated "due to sparks when someone tried to switch [one of the six] air conditioners or fans on or off.

"

There was a 7-year-old child among the deceased, according to the report.

More than 15 people are reportedly still being treated from burns and other injuries at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. All of them are in critical condition, Partha Shangkar Paul, a resident doctor at the institute, was cited in the report as saying.

The local fire department and police launched an investigation into the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Bangladesh Doctor Narayanganj Dhaka Gas Prayer Mosque All From

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

5 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

4 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

5 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

5 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

4 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.