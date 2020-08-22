UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Gas Explosion In Residential Building In Yaroslavl Rises To 2 -Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:10 AM

Death Toll From Gas Explosion in Residential Building in Yaroslavl Rises to 2 -Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rescuers found a body of the second victim of the gas explosion that hit a residential building in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, the regional government told reporters on Saturday.

The explosion, which occurred on Friday, made the building collapse between the third and the fifth floors.

According to earlier remarks of the Russian Health Ministry, one person died and three more were injured in the incident. The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.

"A [deceased] woman was found under the debris on the second floor. This is the second victim of the gas explosion in the residential house," the regional government said.

