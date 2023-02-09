(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The number of people that have been killed in a household gas explosion in the city of Novosibirsk in Russia's Novosibirsk region has risen to two, Governor Andrey Travnikov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Travnikov said on Telegram that an apartment block of a five-story building collapsed due to the gas explosion. The governor also said that at least one person has died and four have been injured.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that some 50 people have been evacuated from the building. At least 13 ambulances have arrived on the scene.