Death Toll From Gas Station Blast in Ireland Reaches 7 People - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The death toll from an explosion at a gas station in the Republic of Ireland's County Donegal reached seven people, while eight more are injured,Ireland's National Police, An Garda Siochana, said in a statement on Saturday.

"An Garda Síochána can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident (three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight). The search and recovery for further fatalities continues. Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday," the message read.

Earlier in the day, The Irish Independent daily reported citing the police that at least three people died in the blast at the gas station.

The police are yet to provide details on causes of the incident.