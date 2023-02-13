UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Household Gas Explosion In Russia's Novosibirsk Rises To 14 - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 08:50 AM

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Over a dozen people have died as a result of a household gas explosion in the Russian city of Novosibirsk that caused the collapse of a residential building, Governor of Novosibirsk Region Andrey Travnikov said on Monday.

"Fourteen people died, which is very regrettable.

Once again, condolences to the families and relatives. At the same time, 14 people have been saved directly in the destruction zone. Dozens of people were evacuated," Travnikov said.

On February 9, a five-story residential building in Novosibirsk partially collapsed after a household gas explosion. About 30 apartments were destroyed. Two people who had serviced gas stoves in the apartment building have been detained.

