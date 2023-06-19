UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Death Toll From Israeli Raid in City of Jenin Rises to 5 - Palestinian Health Ministry

The death toll from a raid by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank city of Jenin has increased to five, while over 90 people have been injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The death toll from a raid by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank city of Jenin has increased to five, while over 90 people have been injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Five Palestinians were killed today and 91, including a journalist, were injured as a result of an Israeli raid in Jenin," it said in a statement.

The ministry added that 18 people were in critical condition.

Local media reported that the IDF had started to pull back from the city.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said its forces managed to apprehend two suspects in Jenin. During the operation, violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians took place. IDF helicopters opened fire to help ground troops withdraw from the area. An Israeli military vehicle was damaged by an explosive device.

The IDF said later that two Israeli soldiers and five officers of the border police were injured in the skirmishes.

