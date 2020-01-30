UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Lima Gas Truck Fire Rises To 17 - Reports

Thu 30th January 2020

Death Toll From Lima Gas Truck Fire Rises to 17 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The number of people killed in a fire that started after an accident involving a gas truck in Lima has gone up to 17, Peruvian media reported.

Last Thursday, a tanker truck carrying natural gas crashed into an auto repair shop on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital.

The accident resulted in an explosion and a fire that spread to nearby buildings.

The number of victims has risen after the death of a 13-year-old boy, the Peru21 news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing the health authorities.

The incident also left more than 40 people injured.

