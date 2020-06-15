Death Toll From LNG Tanker Truck Explosion in China Increases to 20 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The number of people who died as a result of an explosion of a gas tanker truck in the Wenling city of the Taizhou municipality in eastern Chinese Zhejiang Province has grown to 20, the Wenling government said in a press release on Monday.

The tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) caught fire and exploded on Sunday while on the highway. According to preliminary inquiry, its gas tank exploded first, causing a massive fire and hitting a nearby factory facility, which, in turn, triggered a second explosion. The latest update on toll of casualties earlier in the day stated 19 people killed and 172 injured.

"As of 7:00 a.m. [23:00 Sunday GMT], 20 people died and 24 people remain in condition of moderate severity as a result of the incident," the Wenling government said.

According to the statement, search and rescue operations are now complete.

Video footage of the explosion on the internet shows forceful shock waves throwing vehicles up in the air and collapsing nearby residential houses, leaving many people under the rubble. A big portion of the road could be seen covered with thick black smog and scattered fire hotbeds.