Death Toll From Tanker Explosion In China Reaches 19, 172 People Injured - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:40 AM



BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The number of people who died as a result of an explosion of a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Wenling city of the Taizhou municipality in eastern Chinese Zhejiang Province has grown to 19, while the number of injured people has reached 172, Wenling Deputy Mayor Zhu Minglang said on Sunday.

On the evening of Saturday, a tanker caught fire and exploded while on the G15 highway, causing a massive fire and hitting a nearby factory facility, thus triggering a second explosion.

"As of now, 19 people died and 172 people are being treated in hospitals as a result of the incident," the city official said at a press conference.

Video footage of the explosion on the internet shows forceful shock waves throwing vehicles up in the air and reaching nearby residential houses. Many people are feared to be under the rubble. A big portion of the road can be seen covered with thick black smog and scattered fire hotbeds.

Local authorities have reportedly deployed 34 fire engines and 138 commanders to tackle the blaze as search and rescue operations continue.

