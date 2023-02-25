A woman injured in this month's partial collapse of an apartment building in the southern Siberian city of Novosibirsk died overnight, bringing the death toll up to 15, the regional health authority told Sputnik on Saturday

A blast ripped through a Soviet-era five-story building early on February 9, collapsing two sections and destroying 30 apartments. The Investigative Committee said a gas leak was responsible for the explosion.

"An ambulance brought the female patient to the emergency room of the Berdyansk city hospital on February 24 after her condition deteriorated due to a suspected blood clot in her lung.

.. The patient was given thrombolytic treatment but despite all efforts she died," a spokeswoman for the regional health department said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's main investigative body, said that two people had been detained on suspicion of having tampered with gas stoves in the apartment building days before the explosion.