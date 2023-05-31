UrduPoint.com

Debt Ceiling Deal Not Expected To Interfere With Future Ukraine Funding - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Debt Ceiling Deal Not Expected to Interfere with Future Ukraine Funding - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The partisan budget agreement is not expected to curtail the administration's ability to provide funds for the conflict in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I do not," said Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, when asked if she expected the bipartisan deal to have any impact on the Biden Administration's ability to acquire more funding for the conflict in Ukraine.

The deal, which would increase the US debt by 4 trillion, will be voted on by the House Rules Committee later on Tuesday where lawmakers on the Republican-dominated committee will vote on the rule of debate for the bill.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the US has delivered $36.9 billion in security assistance to Kiev.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Vote Budget White House Young Kiev United States Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

2 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

2 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

2 hours ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.