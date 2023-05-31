Debt Ceiling Deal Not Expected to Interfere with Future Ukraine Funding - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The partisan budget agreement is not expected to curtail the administration's ability to provide funds for the conflict in Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I do not," said Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, when asked if she expected the bipartisan deal to have any impact on the Biden Administration's ability to acquire more funding for the conflict in Ukraine.

The deal, which would increase the US debt by 4 trillion, will be voted on by the House Rules Committee later on Tuesday where lawmakers on the Republican-dominated committee will vote on the rule of debate for the bill.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the US has delivered $36.9 billion in security assistance to Kiev.