Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCarthy Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The White House, following the meeting between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the previous day, believes that the debt ceiling should be raised without any conditions as has been the case to date, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"(T)he debt ceiling needs to be lifted without conditions, and so we still stand by that. That has not changed. We truly believe it is a constitutional duty of Congress for Republican Democrats and independents to get that done as we have seen this done 78 times before since 1960," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.