UrduPoint.com

Debt Ceiling Solution Measure Must Come From US House, Not Senate - Senator McConnell

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Debt Ceiling Solution Measure Must Come From US House, Not Senate - Senator McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) A solution to the political conflict over raising the national debt ceiling must come from the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives and not from the Democrat-led Senate, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

"I can't imagine any kind of debt ceiling measure that could pass the Senate would also pass the House," McConnell told a Capitol Hill press conference.

However, any compromise measure that passed the House would be much more likely to pass in the Senate too, McConnell said.

The senator said the current impasse could only be solved by direct talks between President Joe Biden and newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"The final solution lies between Speaker McCarthy and the president," McConnell said.

Many House Republicans have been strongly opposing efforts by the Biden administration to raise the national debt ceiling and are pushing for cuts in Medicare and Social Security, among other government spending programs, to stay within the current limits.

Earlier on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced she was taking extraordinary measures to avert a major financial crisis if a compromise agreement was not reached.

Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders in both parties warning that she was halting some reinvestment of government bonds in order to allow the government to continue operating at least until June as negotiations continue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Minority Capitol Hill June From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

13 minutes ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

3 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

3 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

3 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

3 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.