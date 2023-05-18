UrduPoint.com

Debt Deal Optimism Fuels Stocks Gains

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Debt deal optimism fuels stocks gains

Optimism over talks to avert a catastrophic US debt default reaching a successful conclusion fuelled equities gains across much of the globe on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Optimism over talks to avert a catastrophic US debt default reaching a successful conclusion fuelled equities gains across much of the globe on Thursday.

Wall Street stocks had jumped on Wednesday as investors were reassured that a deal would be done to avoid the US government defaulting on its massive debt that would likely trigger a cataclysm on markets.

That sent Asian markets higher as trading got under way on Thursday, with European stocks following in their wake.

While Wall Street opened mixed on Thursday, the three major indices all moved into the green in morning trading following fresh encouraging comments by US political leaders, although the Dow later dipped back into the red.

The lacklustre open in New York was due to divergent data.

"Market participants continue to contend with a lot of mixed signals that make it difficult to have a lot of conviction on both the buy side and the sell side," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.

com.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,379.81 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,742.30 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.3 percent at 16,163.36 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,446.89 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.0 percent at 4,367.45 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 30,573.93 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 19,727.25 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,297.32 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0772 from $1.0840 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2410 from $1.2487 Dollar/yen: UP at 138.54 Yen from 137.68 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.79 pence from 86.81 pence Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $76.11 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $72.07 per barrel.

SOCIETE GENERAL J.P. MORGAN CHASE & CO

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy New York Euro Stocks Market All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After ..

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After 'Fraud' Discovered in Massach ..

12 seconds ago
 IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve ..

IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve efficiency

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment o ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment of Seegnal Point-of-Care soluti ..

12 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to challenge govt's writ: A ..

Nobody will be allowed to challenge govt's writ: AJK PM

37 seconds ago
 Colombia president retracts claim children found a ..

Colombia president retracts claim children found after plane crash

40 seconds ago
 US Missile Defense Agency Failed to Deliver Interc ..

US Missile Defense Agency Failed to Deliver Interceptors, Radar Upgrade in 2022 ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.