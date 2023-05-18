Debt deal optimism fuels stocks gains

Optimism over talks to avert a catastrophic US debt default reaching a successful conclusion fuelled equities gains across much of the globe on Thursday

Wall Street stocks had jumped on Wednesday as investors were reassured that a deal would be done to avoid the US government defaulting on its massive debt that would likely trigger a cataclysm on markets.

That sent Asian markets higher as trading got under way on Thursday, with European stocks following in their wake.

While Wall Street opened mixed on Thursday, the three major indices all moved into the green in morning trading following fresh encouraging comments by US political leaders, although the Dow later dipped back into the red.

The lacklustre open in New York was due to divergent data.

"Market participants continue to contend with a lot of mixed signals that make it difficult to have a lot of conviction on both the buy side and the sell side," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.

com.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 33,379.81 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,742.30 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.3 percent at 16,163.36 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,446.89 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.0 percent at 4,367.45 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 30,573.93 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 19,727.25 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,297.32 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0772 from $1.0840 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2410 from $1.2487 Dollar/yen: UP at 138.54 Yen from 137.68 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.79 pence from 86.81 pence Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $76.11 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $72.07 per barrel.

