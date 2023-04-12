Close
Debt Ratios Expected To Rise By 1.25 Percentage Points Per Year Through 2028 - IMF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Global debt-to-GDP ratios are expected to increase by approximately 1.25 percentage points each year through 2028, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in the latest edition of its "Fiscal Monitor" report on Wednesday.

"For the world, public debt-to-GDP ratios fell sharply in 2021 and 2022, bringing them about halfway back from the increase of about 15 percentage points of GDP in 2020. However, going forward, debt ratios are projected to start going up again in 2023 and continue to increase by about 1.25 percentage points per year over the medium term through 2028," the report said.

The IMF noted in the report that global public debt trends are shaped mainly by the United States and China.

By 2028, the US public debt ratio is projected to exceed 135% of GDP, surpassing its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

For China, the debt ratio is projected to increase to 105% by 2028, the report also said.

China's annual increase, 4.5 percentage points, is more substantial than the US' 2.8 percentage point annual rise, the report added.

Excluding the US and China, public debt ratios worldwide would be declining, albeit slowly, through 2028, according to the report.

