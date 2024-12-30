Dec 31, Date To En-cash For Withdrawn Prize Bonds
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Only one day has left to save investments in withdrawn National Prize Bonds of Rs.7,500, Rs.15,000, Rs.25,000, and Rs.40,000 issued by the Government of Pakistan as the final deadline for return of the bonds is ending on December 31, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Only one day has left to save investments in withdrawn National Prize Bonds of Rs.7,500, Rs.15,000, Rs.25,000, and Rs.40,000 issued by the Government of Pakistan as the final deadline for return of the bonds is ending on December 31, 2024.
No applications will be entertained after this date, the State Bank of Pakistan reminds the owners, who can return or exchange the bonds at any office of the SPB Banking Services Corporation, as well as at the branch of any commercial banks.
The Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000 and Rs7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds (bearer) were withdrawn from circulation in June 2019.
However, the government has kept extending the deadline to facilitate the holders of the withdrawn bonds and December 31, 2024 was the final deadline fixed by the Finance Department in the October this year for encashment, conversion or replacement of the mentioned denominations of the bonds.
The SBP's Banking Services Corporation had advised all commercial banks to accept requests in the regard from general public at all branches till the fixed deadline.
The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have three options i.e. Encashment at Face Value; Conversion to registered Premium Prize Bonds; or Replacement with Special or Defense Savings Certificates (SSC and DSC).
As the discontinued prize bonds could not be en-cashed or exchanged after the expiry of the extended deadline, rendering them worthless, the general public holding these bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before the deadline of December 31, 2024.
Recent Stories
Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes vir ..
Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 2025
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Gover ..
Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation
BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens
Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to bank fraud victims
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more points
'Maryam Ke Dastak’ expanded to Punjab's 40 districts
More Stories From Business
-
Guangdong carbon market closes higher28 minutes ago
-
Scientists urged to enhance efforts for food security28 minutes ago
-
Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation10 minutes ago
-
Chashma Nuclear Power project unit-5 reflects strong bond of Pakistan-China cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal58 minutes ago
-
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more points6 minutes ago
-
Political stability vital to economic growth: Gilani1 hour ago
-
FBR poised to ensure countrywide implementation of ‘Faceless Customs Assessment System’ by June ..2 hours ago
-
ICCI acting President commends Finance Minister’s call for economic consensus2 hours ago
-
FBR poised to ensure countrywide implementation of ‘Faceless Customs Assessment System’ by June ..2 hours ago
-
Stock markets, dollar retreat3 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar3 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.600 to Rs.272,600 per tola3 hours ago