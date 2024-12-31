Dec 31 Last Date For Encashment Of Withdrawn National Prize Bonds
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 07:29 PM
The last date for cashing, exchanging or redeeming Rs 40,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds (NPBs) withdrawn from circulation is Tuesday, December 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The last date for cashing, exchanging or redeeming Rs 40,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds (NPBs) withdrawn from circulation is Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
This is in accordance with the final notification issued by the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan, which extended the previous deadline from June 30, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Banks and other authorized institutions across Pakistan will no longer accept these prize bonds after Tuesday (today).
The Finance Division had initially communicated the deadline through a circular dated September 6, 2023, with a subsequent extension granted until December 31. All commercial banks and branches of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have been instructed to ensure that all necessary transactions are completed by the end of business hours today.
It was the final opportunity for the public to encash, convert or redeem the specified denominations of National Prize Bonds.
Recent Stories
“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minis ..
Dec 31 last date for encashment of withdrawn National Prize Bonds
Five cases registered against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC told
Sharjeel extends greetings on new year, says aerial firing is banned
Havelian Small Industry project gains momentum, notices issued for dues recovery
DC Upper Kohistan for safeguarding inmates rights
Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportunities’ to succeed Pakistan’s ..
Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meet ..
WSSC'S week-long cleanliness drive in full swing
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of setting vehicles on fi ..
Implementation of section 144 is task of govt for public interest: Chief Ministe ..
New year celebrations start in New Zealand with amazing fireworks
More Stories From Business
-
“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minister for Finance and ..16 minutes ago
-
Dec 31 last date for encashment of withdrawn National Prize Bonds54 seconds ago
-
Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportunities’ to succeed Pakistan’s 5Es framework16 minutes ago
-
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts55 minutes ago
-
Taiwan's average temperature in 2024 hits record high51 minutes ago
-
Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session1 hour ago
-
KPRA seals restaurant for tax evasion1 hour ago
-
CCP Imposes Rs 275m in penalties for cartelization and deceptive marketing in 20241 hour ago
-
SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements1 hour ago
-
PSX sheds 132 points3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, ADB sign $200 mln loan agreement to strengthen power distribution1 hour ago
-
SBP Governor briefs finance minister on key initiatives to boost fiscal resilience1 hour ago