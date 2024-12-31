Open Menu

Dec 31 Last Date For Encashment Of Withdrawn National Prize Bonds

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 07:29 PM

The last date for cashing, exchanging or redeeming Rs 40,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds (NPBs) withdrawn from circulation is Tuesday, December 31, 2024

This is in accordance with the final notification issued by the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan, which extended the previous deadline from June 30, 2024, to December 31, 2024. Banks and other authorized institutions across Pakistan will no longer accept these prize bonds after Tuesday (today).

The Finance Division had initially communicated the deadline through a circular dated September 6, 2023, with a subsequent extension granted until December 31. All commercial banks and branches of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have been instructed to ensure that all necessary transactions are completed by the end of business hours today.

It was the final opportunity for the public to encash, convert or redeem the specified denominations of National Prize Bonds.

