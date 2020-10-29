UrduPoint.com
December Brent Crude Oil Futures Trade Below $38 For 1st Time Since June 15

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

December Brent Crude Oil Futures Trade Below $38 for 1st Time Since June 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) price of December futures of Brent crude fell below $38 for the first time since June 15, while the January futures remain above this level for now, according to the market data.

As of 09:50 GMT, the December futures for Brent crude dropped 2.

94 percentage points to $37.9 per barrel, and for WTI crude they dropped 3.4 percentage points to $36.12 per barrel.

The Brent futures for January dropped 3.18 percentage points to $38.4 per barrel.

