Decision of Some EU Countries to Abandon Russian Gas Surprising - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) A decision made by some EU countries to abandon Russian gas is surprising as access to gas there is much lower than in Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the access to gas in Russian regions has reached 75%, which is much higher than in Germany (47%), France (38%), Spain (32%) and other countries.

"In this regard, it is surprising that European countries are consistently making decisions on the systematic rejection of Russian gas, which until recently accounted for about 45% of imports," Novak wrote in his column for the Energy Policy.