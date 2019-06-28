Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals to Be Known in Next Few Days - Putin

The decision on whether or not to extend the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel production agreements will be known in coming days, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday

"As for whether we will extend the agreement, you will find out in the next few days," Putin said.