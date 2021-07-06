Decision on OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal Necessary - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) It is necessary to make a decision on the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak leads Russia's efforts on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed here, I will not answer anything. The work is being carried out by Novak, no high-level contacts are currently planned for Novak. The work continues," Peskov said, adding that making a decision on the matter is necessary.