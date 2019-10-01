Decision on Russian Gas Price for Belarus to Be Made by December - Belarus Senior Official

A decision on the price of Russian gas for Belarus will be made by December, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are set to meet, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Tuesday

"Working groups are cooperating. I believe this will be a resolved matter by December, when the heads of states will meet," Lyashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

When asked if there had been any new developments in talks, the deputy prime minister responded in the affirmative.

"You remember the details discussed by the state leaders that there should be a reasonable price for the next year, 2020," he said.

Lyashenko reportedly added that integration programs would help see gas price dynamics.

The current agreement, under which Belarus purchases Russian gas at $127 for 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), expires this year.

Minsk expects to reach an agreement with Russia on the price for the transitional period that will last from 2020 to 2025, when a common Eurasian Economic Union gas market is set to be formed. Lukashenko has said that it would be reasonable to bring the price down to a level that would be close to the domestic Russian level.