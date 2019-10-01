UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision On Russian Gas Price For Belarus To Be Made By December - Belarus Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:26 PM

Decision on Russian Gas Price for Belarus to Be Made by December - Belarus Senior Official

A decision on the price of Russian gas for Belarus will be made by December, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are set to meet, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A decision on the price of Russian gas for Belarus will be made by December, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are set to meet, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Tuesday.

"Working groups are cooperating. I believe this will be a resolved matter by December, when the heads of states will meet," Lyashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.

When asked if there had been any new developments in talks, the deputy prime minister responded in the affirmative.

"You remember the details discussed by the state leaders that there should be a reasonable price for the next year, 2020," he said.

Lyashenko reportedly added that integration programs would help see gas price dynamics.

The current agreement, under which Belarus purchases Russian gas at $127 for 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), expires this year.

Minsk expects to reach an agreement with Russia on the price for the transitional period that will last from 2020 to 2025, when a common Eurasian Economic Union gas market is set to be formed. Lukashenko has said that it would be reasonable to bring the price down to a level that would be close to the domestic Russian level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Price Belarus December Gas 2020 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

31 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

37 minutes ago

118 civilians killed in Syria in September

2 minutes ago

Minister reviews ongoing Clean Karachi Campaign

2 minutes ago

Every one seems helpless before land, water mafia ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar keen to invest in agriculture, livestock, ho ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.