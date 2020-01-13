Decision on Tariffs for Russian Oil Transit Via Belarus to Be Made in January - Official

The final decision on tariffs for Russian oil transit through Belarus will be made later in January, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) told Sputnik on Monday after bilateral talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The final decision on tariffs for Russian oil transit through Belarus will be made later in January, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) told Sputnik on Monday after bilateral talks.

"Differences in our positions have been registered at the negotiations between FAS with participation of the [Russian] Energy Ministry and Transneft � and MART [Belarus' Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade] � with participation of Belneftekhim and Gomeltransneft Druzhba. The final decisions will be made in January through an established procedure," Anatoly Golomolzin said.