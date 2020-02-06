UrduPoint.com
Decision Taken To Include Leh Project In CPEC In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:45 PM

Decision taken to include Leh project in CPEC in rawalpindi

Decision has been taken to make Nullah Leh project part of CPEC.According to media report Chinese president or his son will inaugurate ML-1 and Leh Project during this year

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Decision has been taken to make Nullah Leh project part of CPEC.According to media report Chinese president or his son will inaugurate ML-1 and Leh Project during this year.Punjab government is also going to earmark funds in the budget of new fiscal year for Nullah Leh project.

Nullah Leh estimated cost has reached Rs 80 billion due to increase in the cost. This is two ways signal free 30 kilometers road from Swan to IJP road.Width of nullah leh bed will be ranging between 40 to 50 kilometers.

Fly overs in connection with this project will be built at Katarian, Dhok Najju, Dhok Charagh Din, Dhok Dalal, Gawalmandi, Pir Wadhai, Ratta Amral, city sadar road , interchange Murree road and Chaklala.

