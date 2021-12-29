UrduPoint.com

Decision To Supply Gas To Fertilizer Sector On Priority Commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 02:39 PM

Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on priority commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

Move can boost production, improve its availability and reduce cost

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the decision of the government to provide gas to the fertilizer sector on a priority basis.
The move will help the situation as farmers are suffering from high prices and scarcity of fertilizer which will influence food security, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that it will improve the fertilizer stocks in the country and may contribute to a reduction in cost which will benefit farmers and ensure food security.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that because of the shortage of urea, high prices and stockpiling of urea across the country, farmers are worried, which has raised concerns about the production of important crops.
The hoarders are robbing the farmers with no fear and no one will be safe from the effects of reduced agricultural output.
He said that action must be taken against the elements jeopardizing livelihoods and agricultural production for their petty benefits.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that it has been decided to give the same priority to the fertilizer sector in gas supply for three months as is being given to the export sector which will improve the condition of fertilizer stocks in the country which will affect the market and food security situation.
The business leader said that at present the price of fertilizer is high in the world market so there is no option to import it so it has become necessary to rely on the local industry which cannot run without gas.

However he noted that the gas is in short supply therefore it must be imported to bridge the shortfall.
Mian Zahid Hussain added that the current government had inherited a trade deficit of thirty billion dollars which will reach 45 billion by the end of this year.
The import bill of July-October has reached 25.1 billion dollars which is up by 64 percent as compared to the corresponding period.
Despite the hue and cry by the independent economists and the business community, the authorities are not taking concrete steps to control import bills and are busy giving different justifications, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shortage World Import Business Same Alliance Price Hue May Stocks Gas Market All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament Afte ..

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament After 7-Year Hiatus - Official

4 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive ..

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

5 minutes ago
 Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrori ..

Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrorist Propaganda - Russian Foreig ..

5 minutes ago
 Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year ..

Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi for enhanced Pak-Greece cooperation in ..

FM Qureshi for enhanced Pak-Greece cooperation in culture, tourism

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.