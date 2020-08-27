UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decisions On Roosevelt Hotel To Be Taken In National Interest: Hafeez Shaikh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 02:53 PM

Decisions on Roosevelt Hotel to be taken in National interest: Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that all decisions related to Roosevelt Hotel would be taken in National interest and in the most transparent manner He was chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) here during which the committee was given an update on the issue of the Roosevelt Hotel, as directed by the Adviser Finance in an earlier meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that all decisions related to Roosevelt Hotel would be taken in National interest and in the most transparent manner He was chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) here during which the committee was given an update on the issue of the Roosevelt Hotel, as directed by the Adviser Finance in an earlier meeting.

The Adviser directed that the issue should be handled in fair and most transparent manner and in the best national interest, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

He directed that all stakeholders including Secretary Aviation should be included in every discussion/negotiation related to the issues of the Roosevelt Hotel.

Chairman ECC further directed that it should be made clear to all that in this transaction's all matters shall be resolved in a manner that is only in favor of the country and not benefitting any individual or party.

ECC also approved the technical supplementary grant equivalent to Rs.252.382 million for the discharge of liabilities related to M/s Karkey arbitration.

Procurement of 83 X Micron sprayers for anti-locust operation was allowed by ECC to National Disaster Management Authority with the grant of special exemption of taxes and duties of import.

\932

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Hotel All Cabinet Best Million

Recent Stories

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

9 minutes ago

Russian police launch initial 'check' into Navalny ..

3 minutes ago

Three routes for 'Gandhara Trail' announced

3 minutes ago

Life comes to standstill as heavy rains continue t ..

29 minutes ago

Mission Control Center in US Moved to Back-Up Loca ..

3 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 219,931 hectares in last 24 hours, no ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.